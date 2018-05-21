Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors looked flat in Game 2, playing a sloppy game while the Rockets put forth a monstrous offensive performance to even the series at 1-1. Draymond Green chalked that performance up to Golden State allowing themselves one game per series where they take their foot on the gas pedal, and vowed the team would be locked in for Game 3.

Green was correct in that assessment, as the Warriors pounced on the Rockets on their way to another conference finals blowout in a 126-85 final. Golden State took control in the mid-first quarter and slowly extended their lead to double digits by halftime, courtesy of the Rockets’ inability to make seemingly anything at the rim.

However, it wasn’t until the third quarter that the floodgates opened and the Warriors began running away from Houston. The catalyst for that run was Steph Curry, who finally came alive after a dismal first 2.5 games in the series. Curry struggled in the first half with nine points and was routinely targeted on defense once again (although he had much more success on that end in Game 3), but in the third quarter he found that vintage Curry swagger, lighting up the Rockets for 18 points in the quarter and effectively ending the game.