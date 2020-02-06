The Minnesota Timberwolves’ well-documented pursuit of D’Angelo Russell has finally paid off just hours before the NBA trade deadline. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Wolves and the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal that will send Russell to the Land of 10,000 Lakes, where he will suit up alongside his pal Karl-Anthony Towns.

In exchange, Wojnarowski reports that the Warriors will receive a package headlined by Andrew Wiggins and a pair of picks, including a protected first-round selection in 2021.

Golden State has agreed to trade D'Angelo Russell to Minnesota for a deal that includes Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 protected first-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. Warriors will send Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to Timberwolves too. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

The protection on the pick, per Wojnarowski, means that it stays with Minnesota if it’s in the top-three in 2021. Should that happen, it will become unprotected in 2022.

Timberwolves 2021 pick protected to No. 3, and becomes unprotected in 2022, per sources. Minnesota kept pushing for Russell, who it has wanted since summer free agency and finally got the point guard Gerssson Rosas imagined pairing with KAT. https://t.co/kfDNvsdBHX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Russell joined the Warriors this past offseason in a sign-and-trade deal that sent Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets. Prior to that happening, Minnesota reportedly put on the full-court press to try and sign him in free agency, which did not come to fruition because the Dubs swooped in and added him to their backcourt. While there were conflicting reports about whether or not the Warriors would keep Russell and see how he fit next to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, we got our answer on Thursday afternoon.

It had been reported that talks between the two sides were ongoing in recent days, only for them to stop earlier this week. Now, with less than two hours before we get to the trade deadline, Golden State adds a potential reclamation project in Wiggins, who had a good start to the year but has tailed off recently, and Minnesota gets the player it has long viewed as a potential franchise pillar alongside Towns.