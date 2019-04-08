The Warriors Surprised Fans By Wearing ‘We Believe’ Era Jerseys For Their Final Game At Oracle

04.07.19 31 mins ago

NBC Sports Bay Area

The Warriors will move across the Bay to San Francisco next season as they’ll play in their new home of the Chase Center, and this season they’ve paid tribute to their time at Oracle Arena in its final season hosting Golden State home games.

On Sunday, the Warriors played their final game in Oracle and to celebrate the occasion, they broke out some special throwback uniforms. As he’s done much of the year, Steph Curry wore a throwback on his way into Oracle, this time of his former teammate Monta Ellis, which sent Twitter into a frenzy given their, well, acrimonious relationship.

After warmups, Curry revealed another homage to that era of Warriors basketball as he and his teammates showed off their choice for the uniforms they’d wear in their final Oracle game: the “We Believe” white home unis, which caused an eruption from the home fans.

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
