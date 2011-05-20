Was Scott Brooks Right to Bench Russell Westbrook in the 4th Quarter?

By now we all know what went down in the 4th quarter of last night’s Thunder/Mavs game (if you need a refresher on the drama, GO HERE).
We just want to know one thing from our readers: Did Scott Brooks do the right thing by benching Russell Westbrook in the 4th quarter of last night’s game?
No, its never smart to get into a dick swinging contest with your 2nd best player when it is a tight game. Maynor, as much as i love him, SUCKED to end this game. No way Westbrook should not have been on the floor to close the game out.
Hell yeah!…
Be careful with the ball, pick your spots (shots) and never, EVER forget you have Kevin Durant as a teammate.
they(the bench) changed the complexion of the game and at the end of the day won the game, I don’t know why everyones goin crazy over this
In my opinion, you need to stick with what’s working. If your bench players come in and play at a high level, then you should ride the hot hands.
This game is about winning, not hurt feelings and pride.
Yes he made the right decision. It’s called coaching. The second team was ballin’ going shot for shot until the last 60 seconds when turnovers almost cost them the game. When you win, it took guts to make the call! If you lose, the coach is stupid for not having second best player on the floor. Westbrook needed that. Now maybe he’ll wake up and ball out the rest of the series. The bench did it’s job!
brooks did an AMAZING coaching job, b4 and during last nights game….perkins was dropping f-bombs on the bench in the 2nd quarter, westbrook smirking and shaking his head on the bench in the 4th quarter, and both cos their coach is doing the hard part of his job really well. but it makes you wonder….what if the mavericks had butler and beaubois available?
I think at this stage you HAVE to let him play. Why? Because he is the 2nd star player, or an emerging star and it NEVER happens with other star players. I have no problem if a coach does it, but it has to be universal, if you’re trying to establish the true “team concept”. It will only help them down the line. Durant has to walk over to him to point some things out to him. He doesn’t have to yell, just say “Watch how when they front me in the post, the rotating big is always late…easy 2 every time”; or “you blowing past every time, but you have an open passing lane to the baseline for the 3 by…” They have to communicate on the court. And If Durant can’t go over to any teammate and say that, then he doesn’t need to be the leader of the team.
They won, didn’t they? Scott Brooks learned his coaching from George Karl. They both have trouble sticking with the right rotations and they gamble a lot. Karl likes to keep J.R. Smith out toward the end of games even though he’s the one who put them back in the game to begin with.
I wouldn’t say Brooks made the “right” choice by benching his second best player but he got “lucky”. Yes, they won by 6, but that was thanks to James Harden four-point play. Just like @Big-T said, you need to stick with who has the hot hand at the right time. Everyone’s making it more than what it really is.
Westbrook is an amazing player… but I think Harden has more natural point guard in him than RW. I don’t think you can trust Westbrook to make the correct PLAY. After watching several Thunder games, it always looks like he breaks the plays for his own shot – whether that’s a jumper or a drive to the rim. You can tell because when he does his own thing, even KD is left looking shocked.
I don’t think Scott Brooks was trying to send a message to Westbrook, but I hope RW took it as one. He needs to settle down and realize who he has on his team. I’m A-OK with him taking shots, but he simply does not have the point guard gene. Compare him to Jason Kidd – or even JJ Berea – and you see what I mean.
To echo everyone else – you ride the hot hands. If your bench can get you a win, you take it.
LL
Whether Brooks got lucky or not is irrelevant. Since they won the game, and the focus in OKC has ALWAYS been about the TEAM as a whole, not an individual player, which is what Durant’s been preaching ever since he got to Seattle, it was the right decision. No one player is above the team in OKC’s environment. Maybe on a team like the Knicks or something the argument about benching the 2nd best player being wrong holds weight, since the entire environment from the organization to the fans would demand that a Westbrook type of talent MUST be on the floor, but I commend Brooks for the balls to make the move. Coach’s job is to coach, and while he’s running a game and coaching 5 guys on the floor, sitting Westbrook is a move that should be coaching and teaching Russell a lesson.
They won last night. It was the right decision for the short-term. Long-term? Don’t pull that $hit again lol
This of course won’t happen often but as for yesterday I say it was a good call. Maynor played “ok” but the sub was more so for Harden, he was making all the necessary plays down the stretch and early in the 4th. Westbrook may not of liked but he would be smart to respect it. The fact that Durant played the whole quarter while he played none should be the thing that sticks out the most to him. He needs to understand Durant is the teams best player and they’re better when using him not when he’s taking ill-advised jump shots and trying to take over by himself down the stretch.
Yes he was…he simply went with what was working at the time. It was a common sense decision in my eyes.
Also, I’m sure Westbrook’s pouting and cursing on the way to the bench had something to do with it. Point is, Westbrook’s probably learned his lesson and the same won’t happen again.
Hell yeah his lizard lipped a** needed to be benched.
Dribble, dribble, dribble, dribble, dribble, dribble some more and…………shoot it. This guy was 2nd team All NBA. If everybody stops calling him a PG I would actually like him a little more.
Westbrook WAS NOT benched. Scott Brooks went with what was working and clicking to end the game. Good decision.
basketball should not be about who is the star, it should be about who is playing better at the moment and with whom team is functioning better. eric was hot and he was taking good care of the ball. good decision. why change something that is working pretty satisfying?
The philosophy only works if he’s willing to ride the hot hand in place of Durant as well. If not then it’s all BS.