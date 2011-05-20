Was Scott Brooks Right to Bench Russell Westbrook in the 4th Quarter?

05.20.11 7 years ago 19 Comments

By now we all know what went down in the 4th quarter of last night’s Thunder/Mavs game (if you need a refresher on the drama, GO HERE).

We just want to know one thing from our readers: Did Scott Brooks do the right thing by benching Russell Westbrook in the 4th quarter of last night’s game?

Tell us what you think in the comments section below and we will post the best/most interesting responses on our Twitter and Facebook pages.

