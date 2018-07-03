Dwight Howard Will Reportedly Join The Wizards Once He’s Bought Out By The Nets

Dwight Howard has been busy this offseason. The former All-Star big man was traded from the Charlotte Hornets to the Brooklyn Nets, which seemed like a weird deal, as the Nets are a young team with a promising center in Jarrett Allen. The suspicion that he might not have fit into Brooklyn’s plans were confirmed when word came out that the Nets would buy Howard out.

The buyout can’t happen until July 6, so Howard’s still in a state of limbo. But once he hits the market, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post brought word that the Wizards will have interest in Howard. The Wizards have a big hole at center right now, as the team flipped Marcin Gortat to the Los Angeles Clippers for Austin Rivers last week.

Soon after this report surfaced, Jared Weiss of The Athletic confirmed that Howard will end up on the Wizards once he’s free to join the team.

