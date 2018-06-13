Who The Washington Wizards Should Target In The 2018 NBA Draft

Getty Image

The 2017-2018 NBA season wasn’t particularly kind to the Washington Wizards. The team fell short of expectations, winning only 43 games and exiting in the first round of the playoffs. It was a performance that left many significant questions for the future. It should be noted that All-Star point guard John Wall appeared in only 41 games as a result of injury issues but, aside from that, the roster was generally healthy and there is a groundswell that Washington’s current salary cap situation is untenable for a team with its current array of assets.

Because of the uneasiness surrounding a (very) expensive roster that appears to have somewhat limited upside, it wouldn’t be a complete shock if the Wizards elected to shake things up, in one form or another, during the 2018 offseason. Much of the fireworks would almost have to come in the trade market but, before the free agency period begins on July 1, Washington holds two draft picks (No. 15 and No. 44 overall) that could aid in making life a bit easier for the front office.

It isn’t overly likely that the Wizards can unearth a legitimate game-changing talent at No. 15 but this is a deep and talented draft class with the potential to yield high-end contributors throughout the process. In fact, even the No. 44 could have real value in providing an avenue to unearth a rotation player on a (very) cheap contract and, with that in mind, Washington’s collective performance on June 21 could be important moving forward.

To that end, here are a few players that would make sense for the Wizards at one of their two draft slots, arriving in alphabetical order.