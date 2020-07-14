Before the NBA landed on a 22-team format for its restart of the 2019-20 season in Orlando, much was made about the criteria for entry. For the Washington Wizards, it may seem to be a difficult sell as to why the franchise was included, especially when glancing at a 24-40 record that doubles as the worst mark of any team invited to the bubble environment. Still, Washington is within relative striking distance of the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference thanks to the play-in format that triggers a competition for the final spot if the ninth place team gets within four games of the 8-seed, and, by virtue of several teams landing behind the Wizards in the standings, Scott Brooks’ team got the call in pursuit of a playoff berth.

The sledding may be difficult, however, with Washington’s top two players, Bradley Beal and Davis Bertans, set to miss the on-court action, and the Wizards will be fighting an uphill battle. On top of the absences of Beal and Bertans, Thomas Bryant and Gary Payton II are not currently in Orlando after reported positive tests and Garrison Mathews did not travel for personal reasons, and whether those three eventually will join the team is unknown at this time.

ROSTER

Ish Smith

Shabazz Napier

Troy Brown

Rui Hachimura

Thomas Bryant (status uncertain)

Jerome Robinson

Gary Payton II (status uncertain)

Isaac Bonga

Garrison Mathews (status uncertain)

Jerian Grant

Ian Mahinmi

Moritz Wagner

Anzejs Pasecniks

Johnathan Williams

Admiral Schofield

SCHEDULE

Friday, July 31 – 4:00 pm ET – vs. Phoenix Suns

Sunday, Aug. 2 – 2:00 pm ET – vs. Brooklyn Nets

Monday, Aug. 3 – 4:00 pm ET – vs. Indiana Pacers

Wednesday, Aug. 5 – 4:00 pm ET – vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Friday, Aug. 7 – 8:00 pm ET – vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Sunday, Aug. 9 – 12:30 pm ET – vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Tuesday, Aug. 11 – 9:00 pm ET – vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Thursday, Aug. 13 – TBD – vs. Boston Celtics

STANDINGS

1. Milwaukee Bucks: 53-12

2. Toronto Raptors: 46-18 (6.5)

3. Boston Celtics: 43-21 (9.5)

4. Miami Heat: 41-24 (12.0)

5. Indiana Pacers: 39-26 (14.0)

6. Philadelphia 76ers: 39-26 (14.0)

7. Brooklyn Nets: 30-34 (22.5)

8. Orlando Magic: 30-35 (23.0)

9. Washington Wizards: 24-40 (28.5)

WHAT DOES SUCCESS LOOK LIKE?

Even under ideal basketball circumstances with Beal and Bertans available, the Wizards would be unlikely to crash the eight-team party in the postseason. Washington only has to climb within four games to force a play-in tournament but, even if that takes place, the Wizards would need to win back-to-back games (at a neutral site) against a comparable opponent, further decreasing the likelihood. Still, there is a lot that can be accomplished, even if Washington plays only eight games.