The Washington Wizards Are Officially Soul-Crushing, But Can They Turn Things Around?

11.07.18 44 mins ago

Uproxx/Getty

The Washington Wizards played on Tuesday night. The Washington Wizards lost on Tuesday. One of their players called out the team’s effort. Lather, rinse, repeat. In what’s becoming an unfortunate — or hilarious, depending on your mileage — pattern this season, the Wizards got blown out by the Dallas Mavericks, 119-100. This time, offseason acquisition Dwight Howard joined the ongoing media circus by criticizing his team’s effort level and saying Washington just has to get better.
Mind you, this is the same player who did … this.

