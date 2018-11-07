Uproxx/Getty

Dwight Howard said Wizards' "effort wasn't there" while allowing Mavs to score 70 in first half. How does that happen for a 2-win team? "We’ve got to get better. That’s all I can say," he said. "We’ve got to lock in better on the defensive end and we’ll start getting wins." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 7, 2018

The Washington Wizards played on Tuesday night. The Washington Wizards lost on Tuesday. One of their players called out the team’s effort. Lather, rinse, repeat. In what’s becoming an unfortunate — or hilarious, depending on your mileage — pattern this season, the Wizards got blown out by the Dallas Mavericks, 119-100. This time, offseason acquisition Dwight Howard joined the ongoing media circus by criticizing his team’s effort level and saying Washington just has to get better.Mind you, this is the same player who did … this.