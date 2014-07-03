GIF: Watch 5-10 Albe Joseph Dunk Over A 7-Footer

5-10 Albe Joseph is known as “The Playstation,” in Nassau, Bahamas where they hold a dunk contest every year. The 22-year-old beat out the more well-known “Werm” in the contest when he took flight over a 7-footer…who only ducked his head a little on th winning dunk.

“The Playstation” first dunked over a normal-sized person, but that wasn’t challenging enough to win the contest. So Joseph trotted out a 7-footer who he only ducked his head as Albe sailed over him for the throw-down. Impressive on a number of different levels.

(video via TeamFlightBrothers; H/T Hoopmixtape)

