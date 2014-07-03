GIF: Watch 5-10 Albe Joseph Dunk Over A 7-Footer

#Video #GIFs
07.03.14 4 years ago

5-10 Albe Joseph is known as “The Playstation,” in Nassau, Bahamas where they hold a dunk contest every year. The 22-year-old beat out the more well-known “Werm” in the contest when he took flight over a 7-footer…who only ducked his head a little on th winning dunk.

“The Playstation” first dunked over a normal-sized person, but that wasn’t challenging enough to win the contest. So Joseph trotted out a 7-footer who he only ducked his head as Albe sailed over him for the throw-down. Impressive on a number of different levels.

(video via TeamFlightBrothers; H/T Hoopmixtape)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#GIFs
TAGSAlbe "The Playstation" JosephAlbe JosephgifsPlaygroundvideoWerm

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP