Watch 5-8 Guard “Air Nigeria” Throw Down Unthinkable 360 Slam

11.02.13 5 years ago

The college basketball season is in its embryo stage, with the season set to tip off in less than three weeks at the recently renamed 2K Sports Classic (formerly Coaches Vs. Cancer Classic). But we might already have a winner for the dunk of the college basketball season.

Nicknamed “Air Nigeria,” 5-8 Adams State University JV (!) guard Josh Kioh had one of the most awe-inspiring dunks we’ve ever seen. He throws himself a lob that bounces so far away from the rim, it’s hard to imagine anyone â€” save MJ circa ’86, or Dr. J circa ’76 â€” finishing with a dunk. But the small guard from the small university gathered the ball in a whir of motion and spun 360 degrees before pulling it from behind his head to throw it down with force.

Vine user Dustin Lamar has the best angle of the slam, but there’s video below. We’ve watched this a number of times since we first saw it, and it’s still remarkable.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

[Via StandingOSports]

Is this already the dunk of the college basketball season?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGS2K Sports ClassicAdams State UniversityAir NigeriaCOLLEGEJosh Kiohvine

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP