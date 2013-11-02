Watch 5-8 Guard “Air Nigeria” Throw Down Unthinkable 360 Slam

The college basketball season is in its embryo stage, with the season set to tip off in less than three weeks at the recently renamed 2K Sports Classic (formerly Coaches Vs. Cancer Classic). But we might already have a winner for the dunk of the college basketball season.

Nicknamed “Air Nigeria,” 5-8 Adams State University JV (!) guard Josh Kioh had one of the most awe-inspiring dunks we’ve ever seen. He throws himself a lob that bounces so far away from the rim, it’s hard to imagine anyone â€” save MJ circa ’86, or Dr. J circa ’76 â€” finishing with a dunk. But the small guard from the small university gathered the ball in a whir of motion and spun 360 degrees before pulling it from behind his head to throw it down with force.

Vine user Dustin Lamar has the best angle of the slam, but there’s video below. We’ve watched this a number of times since we first saw it, and it’s still remarkable.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

[Via StandingOSports]

Is this already the dunk of the college basketball season?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.