Watch Aaron Gordon Cross-Up Little Girl At Orlando MAGIC FIT Camp

#Video
07.25.14 4 years ago

It’s no secret that Orlando Magic rookie Aaron Gordon needs to work on his perimeter skills before making a full-time transition to the wing in the NBA. And by all accounts, Gordon is living up to his reputation as a tireless worker by constantly honing his handle – even if it means crossing-up adorable, unsuspecting children.

Playfully dribbling around a group of kids at the MAGIC FIT Program, the 18 year-old Gordon accidentally broke a little girl’s ankles with a slow crossover, sending her to the floor in a heap of laughs. Gordon’s reaction is just as fun.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Unfortunately for Gordon, NBA defenders won’t fall – figuratively, let alone literally – for such a deliberate move. And even if they do, their error surely won’t elicit such delight.

(Vine via Adam Papageorgiou)

