Watch Aaron Gordon Get Steal, Finish With Huge Dunk On Top Of Jose Calderon

01.23.15 4 years ago

Welcome back, Aaron Gordon. In just his third game since mid-November, watch the hyper-athletic Orlando Magic rookie put his two-way ability on display by jumping the passing lane for a steal and finishing on the other end with a massive and-1 dunk on top of the New York Knicks’ Jose Calderon.

Poor, poor Jose. What was he to do?

The execution of the fast break by Orlando is nearly as impressive as the dunk. Gordon and Victor Oladipo utilized the give-and-go to absolute perfection here – heady stuff for a pair of youngsters who’s ball skills were questioned coming into the league.

The Knicks lead the Magic 47-44 late in the second quarter.

