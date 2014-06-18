Watch Amar’e Stoudemire Prank Metta World Peace

#Jimmy Kimmel Live #Jimmy Kimmel
06.18.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

A few years ago, Jimmy Kimmel pranked Metta World Peace with a fake animal shelter. They had so much fun, they’re doing it again, enlisting the help of Metta’s friend Amar’e Stoudemire. This prank might have been even better…Metta calls 911!

Here’s the set up: Jimmy and Metta fabricate a charity event Metta is supposed to attend, but Kimmel’s Cousin Sal — a recurring character on Jimmy Kimmel Live — shows up in disguise as the limo driver to take Metta to the event.

While Sal drives, Amar’e tells him things to do to mess with his friend, including rudely asking him to sign a basketball, and playing Mariachi music — because Metta supposedly hates Mariachi tunes (who knew?).

After World Peace asks a disguised Cousin Sal to pull over and let him out, Sal pretends he can’t hear him and keeps driving. That’s when Metta calls 911…

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Kimmel Live#Jimmy Kimmel
TAGSAMARE STOUDEMIRECousin Saljimmy kimmeljimmy kimmel livemetta world peaceSmack

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP