Watch Amar’e Stoudemire Prank Metta World Peace

A few years ago, Jimmy Kimmel pranked Metta World Peace with a fake animal shelter. They had so much fun, they’re doing it again, enlisting the help of Metta’s friend Amar’e Stoudemire. This prank might have been even better…Metta calls 911!

Here’s the set up: Jimmy and Metta fabricate a charity event Metta is supposed to attend, but Kimmel’s Cousin Sal — a recurring character on Jimmy Kimmel Live — shows up in disguise as the limo driver to take Metta to the event.

While Sal drives, Amar’e tells him things to do to mess with his friend, including rudely asking him to sign a basketball, and playing Mariachi music — because Metta supposedly hates Mariachi tunes (who knew?).

After World Peace asks a disguised Cousin Sal to pull over and let him out, Sal pretends he can’t hear him and keeps driving. That’s when Metta calls 911…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.