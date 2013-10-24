Video: Watch Andray Blatche Photobomb Joe Johnson

The tomfoolery in Boston tonight was apparent from the moment Sarah Kustok started to interview Joe Johnson. During Johnson and Kustok’s sideline powwow with Johnson in the middle of the Celtics-Nets preseason game, Nets teammate Andray Blatche thought he’d have a little fun.

You can see Blatche peek his head around the unaware Johnson for a pretty long photobomb that extended for the majority of the interview. While Blatche was covert in his hijinks, barely showing his full face to the camera, we’re a little pissed he didn’t try that chopping the arm dance, too.

Blatche is ready for the season to start.

