Video: Watch Andray Blatche Photobomb Joe Johnson

10.23.13 5 years ago

The tomfoolery in Boston tonight was apparent from the moment Sarah Kustok started to interview Joe Johnson. During Johnson and Kustok’s sideline powwow with Johnson in the middle of the Celtics-Nets preseason game, Nets teammate Andray Blatche thought he’d have a little fun.

You can see Blatche peek his head around the unaware Johnson for a pretty long photobomb that extended for the majority of the interview. While Blatche was covert in his hijinks, barely showing his full face to the camera, we’re a little pissed he didn’t try that chopping the arm dance, too.

Blatche is ready for the season to start.

[The Brooklyn Game]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSANDRAY BLATCHEBROOKLYN NETSDimeMagJOE JOHNSON

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP