Watch Andrew Wiggins’ New Ad For BioSteel: “Stay True To Your Roots”

Despite getting traded before he’s even played an NBA game, Andrew Wiggins was still the No. 1 pick in this summer’s NBA draft, and he’s expected to be the primary building block for a young, exciting ‘Wolves team next season. Despite all that’s happened since he left high school, though, as his new commercial for BioSteel shows, Wiggins hasn’t forgotten his Toronto roots.

Pretty banging beat behind this, with some rapid-fire lyrics from Tre Mission as Wiggins goes back to Toronto (he’s from Thornhill, Toronto) to play some ball with some kids.

As you can see, it’s mostly Wiggins who is playing and the kids are watching (we would, too). Still, cool spot by BioSteel.

