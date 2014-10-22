Watch Andrew Wiggins, ‘Wolves Rookies Sing Happy Birthday To Ricky Rubio

#Video
10.22.14 4 years ago

Now this is the type of rookie hazing we can definitely get behind. After the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Indiana Pacers last night, the team’s rookies beautifully serenaded Ricky Rubio in celebration of his 24th birthday.

Frankly, we’re impressed by the pipes on the Baby ‘Wolves. There’s the beginnings of harmony here, and the obviously genuine efforts of Andrew Wiggins – dude is closing his eyes! – are definitely to be commended. This is far from the worst forced singing performance we’ve ever seen, basically.

Though, there’s likely a reason Zach LaVine is barely featured. We can’t imagine the UCLA high-flyer’s consistent monotone lends itself to music.

What do you think?

TOPICS#Video
TAGSANDREW WIGGINSBrady HeslipGlenn Robinson IIIMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESRICKY RUBIORookie HazingvideoZach LaVine

