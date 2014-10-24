Watch Blake Griffin & Chris Paul Star In Jordan Brand’s “BGCP3TV In HD” Premier

Last night, at 12:12 a.m. ET on the Adult Swim network the Jordan Brand sponsored “BGCP3TV in HD” sketch comedy show premiered. Say what you want about the Clippers teammates and Jordan Brand NBA all-stars failing to reach the Western Conference Finals last season, but — as you’ll see — they’re pretty decent with the off-kilter dry humor on display in the debut.

Before the “Ohhhh” Brothers are featured on the fictional Dr. Sloane Show, and the BGCP3 duo makes an appearance to get them to stop causing such a ruckus every time they see lob city in action, both players showed what makes them so different when they’re not on the NBA hardwood.

The biggest difference between on-court CP3 and the off-court version — no, it’s not his insane competitiveness, though that’s probably more accurate — is his speed, speciously because he’s not rocking his Jordan CP3.VIII kicks. Watching Paul try and eat a taco was particularly arduous.

For Blake, when he’s not in the Jordan Super.Fly 3 kicks that came out recently, he simply has no lift at all when he tries to jump. When Blake screams for help to get a product off a high shelf in the supermarket, it was pretty good.

Sure, it can be some pretty heavy-handed branded content, which can rub artiste’s the wrong way sometimes, but it’s still funny mostly because — unlike anyone who saw Jimmy Kimmel on SNL — they never break character or laugh during their skits. And the skits aren’t half bad.

