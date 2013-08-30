Watch Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan & Other Clippers Dominate In Flag Football

#Los Angeles Clippers #Video #Blake Griffin
08.30.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

A few weeks back, we got up with Blake Griffin and asked him whether he’d be a good football player. He thinks so. But would he be as good as LeBron James? He isn’t so sure. Recently, Griffin, DeAndre Jordan, Matt Barnes, and other Clippers participated in a flag football game that included a lot of big plays.

Could Griffin be a great football player?

