Watch Blake Griffin Detonate a Crazy One-Hand Alley-Oop on the Knicks

03.18.13 5 years ago

If you watched the Clippers and Knicks on National TV yesterday you know that L.A. sort of sleepwalked through the first portion of the game but then were shocked back to life by series of massive dunks by Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. [Check out the 10 Best Blake Griffin/DeAndre Jordan Dunks of March (so far)]

One of those kickstarters was this Blake Griffin one-handed fastbreak alley-oop from Chris Paul in the third quarter. Chris Copeland is lucky he gave a half-hearted steal attempt on the pass or he might not be alive this morning.

