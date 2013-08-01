Watch Canada’s Andrew Wiggins & Kevin Pangos Battle In HS

#Video
08.01.13

In 2011, Andrew Wiggins, the projected 2014 No.1 pick in the NBA draft, and Kevin Pangos, a guard at Gonzaga who just finished his sophomore season, met up in high school when Wiggins was just a 16-year-old sophomore, and Pangos an 18-year-old senior. Drew Ebanks documented the epic championship match for On Point Basketball.

Check out the two battling during an uncut feature from episode 2 of Ebanks’ documentary following Wiggins and Pangos as the two Canadians strive to reach the upper echelons of basketball in the NBA. While Wigginsâ€”playing for Kansas next yearâ€”appears to have a much higher ceiling than Pangos, with some calling him the best high school basketball player since LeBron James, the 6-2 Pangos is no slouch, either. He made the 2011-12 WCC All-Freshman team and the 2011-12 All-WCC Team while also representing Canada on the international stage.

It’s an interesting uncut look at two players before they’ve reached national American attention, but as you can see from the fans, both are pretty well known in Canadaâ€”even back in 2011.

What do you think of the two players in high school?

