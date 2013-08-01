Watch Canada’s Andrew Wiggins & Kevin Pangos Battle In HS

In 2011, Andrew Wiggins, the projected 2014 No.1 pick in the NBA draft, and Kevin Pangos, a guard at Gonzaga who just finished his sophomore season, met up in high school when Wiggins was just a 16-year-old sophomore, and Pangos an 18-year-old senior. Drew Ebanks documented the epic championship match for On Point Basketball.
Check out the two battling during an uncut feature from episode 2 of Ebanks’ documentary following Wiggins and Pangos as the two Canadians strive to reach the upper echelons of basketball in the NBA. While Wigginsâ€”playing for Kansas next yearâ€”appears to have a much higher ceiling than Pangos, with some calling him the best high school basketball player since LeBron James, the 6-2 Pangos is no slouch, either. He made the 2011-12 WCC All-Freshman team and the 2011-12 All-WCC Team while also representing Canada on the international stage.
It’s an interesting uncut look at two players before they’ve reached national American attention, but as you can see from the fans, both are pretty well known in Canadaâ€”even back in 2011.
I was at this game and what the video doesn’t really show you is how good Wiggins is off the ball and how great his vision is. Andrew was just a skinny kid then, he’s bulked up.
Pangos really didn’t have much of a team.
The game was hype until the start of the 4th though. You could tell everyone knew we were watching someone in Wiggins who had the potential to be one of the greatest.