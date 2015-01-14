Watch Cliff Alexander Smash It On A Seven-Footer

Kansas freshman Cliff Alexander has throw down plenty of dunks as a top recruit before arriving in Lawrence this fall, but he hasn’t ever been a national stage like he was last night when ESPN televised the Jayhawks’ 67-57 win over Oklahoma State. He certainly made the most of his time in the spotlight, especially when he threw it down (literally) over seven-footer Anthony Allen.
This is what’s called a grown man move, except Alexander just turned 19 in November. Watch as the heralded KU freshman bumps his defender off before levitating to throw it — yes, he never grabs the rim — over Allen:
He got T’d up for the preening gun flash, but you can’t hardly blame him after that flush:
(video via Kansas Athletics, H/T Ballislife)
Reminds me of the dunk Hakim Warrick had against Notre Dame: [www.youtube.com]
Nice flash back, but this dunk reminds me of one of those dunks Blake Griffin literally threw down over some poor defender.
It’s a pity he was T’d up on it. The leagues really need to do away with those sort of fouls. Let them play with emotion and taunt the defenders. If the defender doesn’t like it then they need to learn to play better D.