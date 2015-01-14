Watch Cliff Alexander Smash It On A Seven-Footer

#GIFs
01.14.15 4 years ago 3 Comments

Kansas freshman Cliff Alexander has throw down plenty of dunks as a top recruit before arriving in Lawrence this fall, but he hasn’t ever been a national stage like he was last night when ESPN televised the Jayhawks’ 67-57 win over Oklahoma State. He certainly made the most of his time in the spotlight, especially when he threw it down (literally) over seven-footer Anthony Allen.

This is what’s called a grown man move, except Alexander just turned 19 in November. Watch as the heralded KU freshman bumps his defender off before levitating to throw it — yes, he never grabs the rim — over Allen:

He got T’d up for the preening gun flash, but you can’t hardly blame him after that flush:

(video via Kansas Athletics, H/T Ballislife)

