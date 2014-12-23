Watch Cody Zeller Posterize Kenneth Faried With Towering Monster Jam

12.23.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

The Denver Nuggets’ Kenneth Faried is certainly no stranger to using his explosive athleticism to put his defender on a poster. However, on Monday the tables turned, as the Manimal found himself on the other end of an absolute rim rocker by the hands of Cody Zeller.

In the third quarter of the Nuggets’ matchup with the Charlotte Hornets, the 22 year-old sophomore center drove the lane and threw down the ferocious hammer all over Faried, nearly blowing the roof off Time Warner Cable Arena and causing the Hornets’ bench to go into a tizzy.

The Hornets maintained complete control of the game on Monday night, as they cruised to a 110-82 blowout win over the shorthanded Nuggets. Zeller (10 points) was one of three Hornets’ starters to score in double figures in the team’s third straight victory.

