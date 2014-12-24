Watch Damian Lillard Hit Clutch Three-Pointer To Force Overtime Vs. Thunder

After Russell Westbrook went 1-of-2 from the stripe to make it a three point lead over the Trail Blazers with 5.2 seconds left Tuesday night, any knowledgable fan knew Damian Lillard would be taking a three-pointer to tie. But there was no way to predict he’d hit the game-tying three-pointer after running the exact same play the Blazers ran before the biggest shot of Lillard’s career.

Andre Roberson got snagged up by LaMarcus Aldridge, and Serge Ibaka was a little late on the switch as Dame runs from the opposite corner to the top of the key before catching the inbounds and firing:

Here’s video of the play, but see if you can figure out why it looks so familiar…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As SB Nation’s Mike Prada conveniently shows in this Vine, it’s the exact same play the Blazers ran before Lillard’s series-clinching buzzer-beater in the first round last year:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Damn, the Thunder got beat by the same play!

Overtime is usually tricky for the road team, but the Blazers didn’t waste their opportunity, winning 115-111 with the extra five minutes. More from this game later.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.