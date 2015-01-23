Watch DeAndre Jordan Posterize Brook Lopez And Scream To The Gods

DeAndre Jordan was a perfect 7-for-7 from the field against the Nets on Thursday night and also recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 boards. But all anyone is going to be talking about is when he elevated over Brook Lopez for a mighty alley-oop throw down off the Chris Paul lob.
The Clippers are leading by 37 with under a minute to play, and it’s worth considering whether DJ’s detonation on Brook crumbled any thought of a Brooklyn victory.
Just look at Jordan’s primordial scream after the play:
That was almost as bad as the Brandon Knight murder. I thought for a second that he couldn’t finish it considering the contact and the distance the ball starting coming down from the rim.