Watch DeAndre Jordan Posterize Brook Lopez And Scream To The Gods

01.23.15 4 years ago

DeAndre Jordan was a perfect 7-for-7 from the field against the Nets on Thursday night and also recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 boards. But all anyone is going to be talking about is when he elevated over Brook Lopez for a mighty alley-oop throw down off the Chris Paul lob.

The Clippers are leading by 37 with under a minute to play, and it’s worth considering whether DJ’s detonation on Brook crumbled any thought of a Brooklyn victory.

Just look at Jordan’s primordial scream after the play:

What do you think?

