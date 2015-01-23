Watch DeAndre Jordan Posterize Brook Lopez And Scream To The Gods

DeAndre Jordan was a perfect 7-for-7 from the field against the Nets on Thursday night and also recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 boards. But all anyone is going to be talking about is when he elevated over Brook Lopez for a mighty alley-oop throw down off the Chris Paul lob.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

The Clippers are leading by 37 with under a minute to play, and it’s worth considering whether DJ’s detonation on Brook crumbled any thought of a Brooklyn victory.

Just look at Jordan’s primordial scream after the play:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.