Watch DeMarcus Cousins Run The Break & Outplay Anthony Davis In The Win

Last night’s Pelicans Kings battle featured two of the best big men in the NBA today. DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis are both coming into their own as the leaders of their respective teams. But it was Boogie who got the better of Brow last night on the way to a 99-89 Kings win at New Orleans.

Cousins made it clear early Ryan Anderson had little chance isolated on defense against him when the Kings had the ball. Watch Boogie scoot baseline and throw down this reverse — and we think Anderson actually played this pretty well, it’s just Boogie is in Beast mode these days:

It was the third quarter where the Kings again took the lead, and Cousins led them there with 10 points in the quarter including this pretty move on Omer Asik and a late-rotating Davis:

Boogie finished with 22 points (8/18), 12 rebounds (he leads the league in rebounding so far this season) and five dimes, including this one to Omri Casspi where Boogie ripped down the Davis miss and led the Kings on the break before threading the needle for the dime — like we’ve seen him do before:

Boogie had a monstrous all-around game, but Davis struggled. The Pelicans power forward dropped just 14 points — he averages the second most in the NBA at 25.4 PPG — and snagged just nine rebounds in the 10-point loss at home:

(video via @Dawk Ins)

Do you take Boogie or Ant based off the way they’re playing right now?

