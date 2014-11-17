Watch Donatas Motiejunas School Serge Ibaka With Shot-Fake, Spinning Layup

11.17.14 4 years ago

Last night’s hideous game between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder could have used a lot more of this. Watch Houston’s Donatas Motiejunas school shot-blocker extraordinaire Serge Ibaka with a slick pump-fake and spinning layup in his team’s 69-65 win.

Pretty slick.

The Rockets surely hope the talent Motiejunas shows off here will win out over his season-long struggles in the end. The Lithuanian lefty is shooting a dreadful 35.6 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from beyond the arc. There were times last season when it appeared that Motiejunas would the the rare ancillary scorer that could produce on the block and perimeter, but those days seems far gone now – especially when it comes to his long-range potential.

Though starting power forward Terrence Jones is close to returning to the court after missing Houston’s past six games, the team would obviously be better off if it had some firepower off the bench. Motiejunas has the skills to provide it; the next step is implementing them.

(Video via clutchfansDOTnet)

What do you think?

