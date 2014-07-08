Watch Elfrid Payton’s Steal And Coast-To-Coast Dunk At Orlando Summer League

07.08.14 4 years ago

Orlando Magic rookie Elfrid Payton was one of the top performers on the third day of action in Orlando Summer League play, nearly posting a triple-double of 12 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists. The electric point guard is off to a strong start today, too, highlighted by a steal and authoritative coast-to-cost slam against the Memphis Grizzlies.

In Payton, fellow rookie Aaron Gordon, and 2013-2014 Rookie of the Year runner-up Victor Oladipo, the Magic boast the most exciting Summer League roster in the league. If this hyper-athletic trio of youngsters matures to reach its immense potential, don’t be surprised if Orlando eventually carries that distinction into the NBA’s regular season.

(Vine courtesy of gifdsports)

