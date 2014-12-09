Watch Eric Bledsoe Notch Triple-Double In CP3 Duel

#Los Angeles Clippers #Video #Chris Paul
12.09.14 4 years ago

It wasn’t just the last-second play in regulation that pitted Eric Bledsoe against the man he backed up in Los Angeles for the first three seasons of his NBA career. While Chris Paul had 20 points and 10 dimes as well as the win, Bledsoe had a triple-double and largely out-played his former teammate.

The two former teammates combined for 47 points and 26 assists, but Bledsoe had 27 and 16, plus 11 rebounds for the first triple-double of his career.

Still, Paul wasn’t exactly bad. He only shot 34 percent from the field on the night (8/23), but a double of 20 points and 10 assists would be a career night for some. While Paul was good, Bledsoe was better. The former Clippers backup added two steals and two blocks — including one huge block that forced overtime — to his triple-double tally.

The only advantage Paul possessed was Blake Griffin and his season-high 45 points including the game-winning three-pointer. If it weren’t for Blake, Bledsoe would have gotten the better of Paul and probably gotten the win, too.

Blesoe and Paul are still family, though as Paul wished him a happy birthday today:

Happy 25th Bday to my lil bro @ebled2! #LaFamilia

A photo posted by Chris Paul (@cp3) on

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

(videos via Dawk Ins & Basketball Universe)

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Video#Chris Paul
TAGSChris PaulEric BledsoeLos Angeles ClippersPHOENIX SUNSvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP