Watch Eric Bledsoe Notch Triple-Double In CP3 Duel

It wasn’t just the last-second play in regulation that pitted Eric Bledsoe against the man he backed up in Los Angeles for the first three seasons of his NBA career. While Chris Paul had 20 points and 10 dimes as well as the win, Bledsoe had a triple-double and largely out-played his former teammate.

The two former teammates combined for 47 points and 26 assists, but Bledsoe had 27 and 16, plus 11 rebounds for the first triple-double of his career.

Still, Paul wasn’t exactly bad. He only shot 34 percent from the field on the night (8/23), but a double of 20 points and 10 assists would be a career night for some. While Paul was good, Bledsoe was better. The former Clippers backup added two steals and two blocks — including one huge block that forced overtime — to his triple-double tally.

The only advantage Paul possessed was Blake Griffin and his season-high 45 points including the game-winning three-pointer. If it weren’t for Blake, Bledsoe would have gotten the better of Paul and probably gotten the win, too.

Blesoe and Paul are still family, though as Paul wished him a happy birthday today:

Happy 25th Bday to my lil bro @ebled2! #LaFamilia A photo posted by Chris Paul (@cp3) on Dec 12, 2014 at 11:26am PST

(videos via Dawk Ins & Basketball Universe)

