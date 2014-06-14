Watch Every Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater Of The 2013-14 NBA Season

There were so many game-winning buzzer-beaters this year in the NBA. Aside from all the craziness during the regular season, Damian Lillard and Vince Carter each put a dagger in the hearts of their opponents in the postseason, including the series-ending shot from Dame to knock out Houston. Watch all 19 game-winning buzzer-beaters this season, and tell us your favorite.

Here’s Vince ending playoff game with the corner three, and Lillard ending the entire first-round series with his catch-and-shoot against Houston:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

And here are all 19 game-winning buzzer-beaters for the 2013-14 season:

(video via YouTube user Ashok Gamer; H/T reddit)

Which game-winning buzzer-beater is your favorite?

