Watch This Fan-Made 2013-14 NBA Season Promo & Pretend Not To Get Chills

#Video
10.14.13 5 years ago

The 2013-14 NBA season starts in just 15 excruciating days, and the lead-up to the opening tip on October 29, has got us buzzing around in anticipation. This fan-made video has somehow amped up our excitement even more. You are going to get chills, we promise.

First spotted on reddit’s excellent NBA community by CBS Sports’ Matt Moore, this video features all the rivalries, the offseason moves, a heartbreaking montage of injured players lying on the hardwood and enough dunks and dimes to make us pass out. It’s got everything you know and love about the NBA (save injuries â€” we can do without them this season), and it’s the perfect way to start out your Columbus Day as you whet your appetite for the upcoming season of action. Enjoy.

[golden hoops; h/t: Matt Moore at EOB]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGS2013-14 NBA SeasonDimeMagvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP