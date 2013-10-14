Watch This Fan-Made 2013-14 NBA Season Promo & Pretend Not To Get Chills

The 2013-14 NBA season starts in just 15 excruciating days, and the lead-up to the opening tip on October 29, has got us buzzing around in anticipation. This fan-made video has somehow amped up our excitement even more. You are going to get chills, we promise.

First spotted on reddit’s excellent NBA community by CBS Sports’ Matt Moore, this video features all the rivalries, the offseason moves, a heartbreaking montage of injured players lying on the hardwood and enough dunks and dimes to make us pass out. It’s got everything you know and love about the NBA (save injuries â€” we can do without them this season), and it’s the perfect way to start out your Columbus Day as you whet your appetite for the upcoming season of action. Enjoy.

[golden hoops; h/t: Matt Moore at EOB]

