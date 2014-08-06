Watch The Final Michael Jordan – Kobe Bryant “Identical Plays” Video

08.06.14 4 years ago

Two summers ago, YouTube username Youssef Hannoun cobbled together a video showing the distinctive similarities in the games — and mannerisms — of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. Last summer, we showed you part 2, and yesterday Hannoun released the third and final part of the series, which again shows how much Kobe drew from MJ’s game, right down to their celebrations.

Here’s the third installment of the series:

Here’s one of our favorite parts towards the end:

Here’s Part 1:

Here’s Part 2:


Click to see how the pair even celebrates the same way after winning a title…

