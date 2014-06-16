Video: The Full Spurs Championship Ceremony

The San Antonio Spurs are your 2014 NBA Champions, so check out commissioner Adam Silver performing his first championship ceremony as he hands over the Larry O’Brien Trophy to Spurs owner Peter Holt, general manager R.C. Buford, coach Gregg Popovich and the amazing Spurs players covered in champagne. The best-run franchise in the NBA has added another piece of hardware to their trophy case.

