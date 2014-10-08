Watch Gerald Green Flush Crazy Double Alley-Oop

10.08.14 4 years ago

With the 2014 NBA preseason in full swing and a fresh regular season on the horizon, basketball fans are anticipating what sort of dunking gems Suns forward Gerald Green has in store this season. Fans don’t have to wait long to see one of Green’s high-flying slams, as he pulled of a double alley-oop during Tuesday’s practice scrimmage.

Yes. You read that correctly. Let’s break it down. Phoenix point guard Isaiah Thomas shoveled the lob to Archie Goodwin, who — instead of finishing with the reverse — threw up a beautiful oop for the two-handed throwdown from Green. For the icing on the cake, it was captured on the phantom cam to showcase the true visual beauty of this mesmerizing play.

