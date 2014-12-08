Watch Grizzlies’ Jon Leuer Finish Break With Mini Two-Handed Windmill Dunk

If not for Russell Westbrook’s classic hammer, this Jon Leuer would have been the dunk of the weekend. Watch the ascendant Memphis Grizzlies reserve finish a fast break with sick mini two-handed windmill slam in his team’s win against the Miami Heat.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Damn.

We’ve always been fans of Leuer’s game. The 6-10 forward – who Memphis’ broadcast team unfortunately calls “Johnny Badger” because he played at Wisconsin – has an intriguing blend of athleticism and perimeter skill, and combines those traits with a physicality that belies his relatively lithe frame.

Leuer was a bit player for the Grizzlies last season, but has emerged as a more permanent fixture of Dave Joerger’s rotation this time around. He boasts a disposition that Memphis’ frontcourt stalwarts sorely lack, and is thus especially helpful against smaller teams like the Heat. It’s no surprise that Leuer’s career-night of 20 points and 12 rebounds came against a Miami squad that relies on pace and space.

Will he notch those total and make plays like this jam on a consistent basis? Of course not. But if Leuer stays aggressive offensively and continues shooting well from beyond the arc, he’ll offer Memphis a wrinkle in the paint it hasn’t had the past couple years. Come the postseason when matchups matter more than ever, Leuer’s impact could loom especially large.

(GIF via r/nba user via totes_your_goats)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.