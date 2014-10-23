Watch Guy Dupuy Jump Over Someone And Finish Off-The-Wall Eastbay

Whether he is flushing down an incredible between-the-legs jam over a convertible or putting on a dunkfest at this summer’s Sprite Slam Dunk Showdown at Union Square in Manhattan, Guy Dupuy has completed some of the highest degree of difficulty dunks we have ever seen. After all, there is a reason Dupuy has been called “The Best Dunker In The World.”

Dupuy once again upped his breathtaking dunking game with a recent throwdown that will surely make your eyes pop. Thanks to Team Flight Brothers, we are able to witness another absolutely beautiful display of ridiculous athleticism from the high-flyer. Dupuy shovel passes the ball off-the-wall, catches his self-dish off the bounce, and then finishes with an amazing Eastbay. Oh, by the way, his incredible Eastbay was executed while he jumped over a man!

Just sick on every level. We can’t wait to see what Dupuy has in store for us at the Slam Dunk Showdown in February during this season’s NBA All-Star weekend festivities in New York and all the jams in between.

