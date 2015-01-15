Watch Hornets Rookie P.J. Hairston Commit A Flop For The Ages Versus Spurs

The best thing about rookies? They become sophomores. Watch Charlotte Hornets first-round pick P.J. Hairston embarrass himself with a wild flop – that almost took out Gregg Popovich! – during his team’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

That’s as bad as it gets. Just awful.

We can only hope Hairson grows out of such antics in time. After all, veterans usually just flop to half this disgusting degree.

