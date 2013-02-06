Watch Houston Make A Record-Tying 23 Three-Pointers In One Game

Golden State had a pretty good offensive night. As we mentioned in Smack, they lit it up for 62 points in the first half against Houston… and yet trailed by 15. The Houston Rockets would go on to make 23 of 40 threes, tying a NBA record. On Monday night, Orlando (the team that had previously made 23 triples in one game) had scored all of 61 points against Philly. Houston would’ve beaten them with only shots from beyond the arc.

What’s the greatest shooting display you’ve ever seen?

