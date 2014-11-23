Watch Hyped-Up LeBron James Find Varejao With Behind-The-Back Dime

#Video #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers #GIFs
11.22.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Now this is more like it for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Just 24 hours after being humbled by one Eastern Conference contender, LeBron James and company are dominating another early. Watch The King drop a sick behind-the-back bounce pass to Anderson Varejao for a layup that prompted the Toronto Raptors to call timeout and had everyone at Quicken Loans Arena rocking.

The Cavs led the Raptors 34-21 after the first quarter, spurred by 18 combined points from Kevin Love and Varejao. James, meanwhile, played with energy and enthusiasm that set the tone for his team, scoring six points and doling four assists in the opening stanza.

This is big performance for Cleveland following last night’s loss to the Washington Wizards. So far, things are going swimmingly.

