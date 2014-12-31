Watch This Incredible Mix Of The Best Dunks In 2014

As the hours remaining in 2014 draw to a close, dunking enthusiasts have the opportunity to review the outstanding rim-rockers that went down throughout the year. The basketball court served as the backdrop for the dunking game to be raised to an entirely different level in 2014. While familiar faces worked tirelessly to add to their arsenal, which was highly evident at dunking contests and sessions throughout the year, a few new high-flyers made a name for themselves, bringing freshness and creativity to the mix.

Dime recently shared Team Flight Brothers’ take on the best dunks of the year. Now we share a brilliant eight-and-a-half-minute mix of the most insane slams to annihilate the rim in 2014 from our friends at Dunkademics. Whatever your preferred dunk style may be, an appreciation for what occurred in the dunking realm in 2014 will certainly be reaffirmed after watching this marvelous recap of the most talented dunkers in the world doing what they do best.



After drooling over the ridiculous bounce from these dunking artists shown in this mix, the anticipation for another phenomenal year around the rim in 2015 is on overdrive, to say the least.

(video via Dunkademics Mixes)

