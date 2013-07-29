Watch Isaiah Thomas Drop 49 Points at The Jamal Crawford Summer Pro-Am

With Greivis Vasquez heading to Sacramento after the Tyreke Evans sign-and-trade, Isaiah Thomasâ€”all 5-9 of himâ€”could be relegated to backup duty at point next season. Maybe new Kings coach, Mike Malone, should watch Thomas’ sick handle and outside shooting when he dropped 49 points during the Jamal Crawford Summer Pro-Am this weekend.

Zeke has been proving people wrong for so long, we’re not so sure he doesn’t take the starting job from Vasquez, despite giving up nearly half a foot of height to the plodding former Pelican. After being the last pick in the 2011 draft and the only second rounder to win the Rookie of the Month award, Thomas has averaged double figure points in his first two years in the league while shooting over 36 percent from three-point range.

What do you think of Isaiah’s 49-point explosion and role with the Kings next year?

