Watch Isaiah Thomas Hit Game-Tying Shot & Stare Down Floyd Mayweather

It may have been providence last night for the Suns and free agent acqusition Isaiah Thomas. The 5-9 point guard was in the perfect spot to knock down a 20-foot jumper and send the Lakers-Suns preseason game into overtime right in front of undefeated boxing savant, Floyd Mayweather Jr. Zeke’s smirking stare towards Mayweather after the bucket dropped was just icing on the cake.

We say Zeke’s game-tying jumper was kismet because Wesley Johnson had missed a pair of free throws on the other end, which would have given the Lakers a four-point lead and iced the game. After the second one fell off, Gerald Green tried a rushed three-point attempt over two Lakers defenders and the ball ricocheted right to Thomas. He knew what to do with it right before the clock expired.

Floyd and Zeke both loved this bit of showmanship, something Floyd is obviously familiar with during his career of pugilistic perfection.

Thomas finished with a team-high 26 points in 31 minutes of action (6/12 from the field and 12/13 from the stripe), and the Suns out-scored the Lakers in OT, 20-14, for the 114-108 win.

