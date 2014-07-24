Watch J.R. Smith Hit Game-Winner At Drew League

07.24.14 4 years ago

With only two more weeks of regular season action remaining, there were playoff implications on the line for several teams in Week 10 at the Drew League. Therefore, the fierce competitiveness of the Drew’s ultra-talented ballers was on full display in Los Angeles.

J.R. Smith joined his former teammate, Metta World Peace, in putting on a La Familia jersey for their battle against Sky Ryse on Sunday. The winner of this match would clinch a playoff berth, and it was Smith who saved the day for his squad when he knocked down the game-winner with a little less than 20 seconds left on the clock. Smith’s late-game heroics redeemed his dignity a bit after being emphatically posterized by Mark Dawson. World Peace earned Top Performer honors by putting up 17 points and four boards.

Former All-Pro NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens suited up for the Robin Hood Project crew. Despite struggling with his shot, T.O.’s team ran away with an 84-71 victory against Hank’s Spiders. Baron Davis continued to astound the fans at Charles Drew Junior High School with his stunning dribbling skills as you can see for yourself in the video below.

Feast your eyes on the best plays from Week 10’s jam-packed weekend at the Drew, featuring J.R. Smith, Baron Davis, Jeff Remmington, Robbie Robinson, Adom Jacko, Victor Rudd and Malcolm Thomas.

The Drew League will host its annual Drew League Foundation Scholarship Awards Gala this Friday night, followed by the final week of the regular season on the iconic court. Make sure you stay tuned to Dime for Week 11’s highlights.

