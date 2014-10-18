Watch Jabari Parker Seal His Team’s Win With Sick Spin And Dunk In Crunch Time

Top picks of the NBA draft Andrew Wiggins and Jabari Parker faced-off for the first time last night, but you probably don’t know it. For reasons that continue to leave us baffled, Friday night’s preseason match-up between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks wasn’t televised – anywhere. But this is still 2014, and fans in attendance were able to capture highlights of the rookies’ (mostly meaningless) show-down. Thank god, too. We would’ve been even more upset if this absolutely sick move by Parker wasn’t caught on camera.

The scene: Milwaukee is in-bounding from the sideline up 97-96 after a Minnesota fourth quarter comeback that came with most of its regulars – including Wiggins – sitting for the entire period; 43 seconds remain in the game; 2013 number one pick Anthony Bennett, inexplicably, has drawn the assignment of Parker, who to that point had scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Take it away, Jabari:

Whoo!

What an incredible move by Parker. This is the type of play reserves for only possessing his extremely rare blend of size, athleticism, and scoring knack. Is it made less impressive that Flip Saunders elected to cover him with the slow-footed Bennett? Sure. Bennett isn’t exactly Wiggins from a defensive standpoint. But Jabari is also dunking on Gorgui Dieng, an excellent shot-blocker.

As Parker grows more comfortable with the speed and size of NBA defenders and continues to improve his body, it’s easy to imagine moves like this one becoming somewhat commonplace. Scary. Almost as frightening as the first game between two potential franchise players not being televised, actually.

