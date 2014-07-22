Jamal Crawford Scores 63 Points At Seattle Pro-Am

After introducing surprise guest Kobe Bryant to a capacity Seattle Pro-Am crowd by calling him “this generation’s Michael Jordan,” Jamal Crawford did a worthy MJ impression of his own on the court. The silky smooth Los Angeles Clippers guard scored 63 dazzling points to lead his team to victory, including a typically crazy game-winner that had opponents throwing their hands in amazement.
Perhaps aside from Bryant himself, there’s no player in basketball more likely to hit a shot like that than Crawford. Clearly, that doesn’t make it any more believable for his opponents.
Is Crawford the league’s best pick-up player?
I have been saying for years…he isn’t the best player, but have the best offensive skill set. If I could have any one players talents it would Jamal Crawford. He is the NBA’s Fabolous (The MC)…You can’t deny his talent against anyone else, but productivity and overall impact never seems to reach expectations, yet he is still the best at what he does.