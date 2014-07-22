Jamal Crawford Scores 63 Points At Seattle Pro-Am

After introducing surprise guest Kobe Bryant to a capacity Seattle Pro-Am crowd by calling him “this generation’s Michael Jordan,” Jamal Crawford did a worthy MJ impression of his own on the court. The silky smooth Los Angeles Clippers guard scored 63 dazzling points to lead his team to victory, including a typically crazy game-winner that had opponents throwing their hands in amazement.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Here’s the game-winner again.

Perhaps aside from Bryant himself, there’s no player in basketball more likely to hit a shot like that than Crawford. Clearly, that doesn’t make it any more believable for his opponents.

Is Crawford the league’s best pick-up player?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.