Watch Jamal Crawford’s Sick Mixtape From This Summer’s Seattle Pro-Am

With NBA training camp just around the corner and the regular season approaching closer every day, basketball fans have a quick breather to look back and appreciate the incredible hoops that graced the hardwood this summer. Clippers sixth man Jamal Crawford and his Seattle Pro-Am arguably snatched up the top prize for the best source of summer ball this year.

With the extraordinary talent that laced it up at the Seattle Pro-Am this year, ranging from high school stars to NBA elites, it’s hard to argue the Emerald City wasn’t the center of the most entertaining and competitive basketball over the summer.

Fans were treated to on-court performances from Isaiah Thomas, Stanley Johnson, Terrence Ross, Spencer Hawes, Dejounte Murray, Tony Wroten Jr. and countless others. Who could forget the coverage that ensued when Kobe Bryant visited Seattle Pacific University to take in the magic of the pro-am? Who could forget when Minnesota rookie Zach LaVine shut down the gym with his gravity-defying dunks?

Crawford even put on an epic “Midnight Madness” event on the night of his wedding to show his appreciation for the Seattle community’s support. This “Midnight Madness” would just happen to feature some of the most talented players in the country, including Chris Paul, LaMarcus Aldridge, Matt Barnes, Nate Robinson, and Blake Griffin.

However, host Jamal Crawford headlined the Seattle Pro-Am week after week, and rightfully so. From his warlock handles to his ridiculous creativity, to his explosive shooting, Crawford delighted the great city of Seattle and every basketball fan who had their eyes glued to any video from the pro-am they could find. Thanks to our friends at Ballislife, fans can relive some of the best highlights of Crawford’s exhilarating game on the Seattle court this summer.

While we are counting down the days until the NBA season kicks off, we can’t wait to see what Jamal Crawford has in store for us next summer at the Seattle Pro-Am.

