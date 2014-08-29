Watch Jamal Crawford’s Surprising Poster Dunk

Los Angeles Clippers guard and Seattle Pro-Am host Jamal Crawford recorded just three dunks last season. We don’t remember any of them, frankly, but still feel confident saying none were as awesome as this one.
//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js
Awesome.
There’s something extra fun about watching the silky smooth, 34 year-old Crawford dunk over a defender. We didn’t doubt he had the capability, but it’s still immensely enjoyable nonetheless. Here’s hoping Crawford gets a similar opportunity for the Clippers in 2014-2015 and takes full advantage.
What do you think?
Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE
Ageless…People look at me crazy when I say out of all the players I’ve ever watched play ball Jamal Crawford has the full skillset I’d like to have for my own. He is a living video game and one of the few dudes that found a way to marry streetball creativity into fundamental professional basketball moves. Sure his defense is suspect, but few other players are as fun to watch play.