Watch Jamal Crawford’s Surprising Poster Dunk

08.29.14 4 years ago

Los Angeles Clippers guard and Seattle Pro-Am host Jamal Crawford recorded just three dunks last season. We don’t remember any of them, frankly, but still feel confident saying none were as awesome as this one.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Awesome.

There’s something extra fun about watching the silky smooth, 34 year-old Crawford dunk over a defender. We didn’t doubt he had the capability, but it’s still immensely enjoyable nonetheless. Here’s hoping Crawford gets a similar opportunity for the Clippers in 2014-2015 and takes full advantage.

(Vine via Dto) (H/T r/nba)

