Watch James Harden Cross PJ Tucker, Soar Through Suns Defense For Slam

01.23.15 4 years ago

We’ll ask again: Who cooks better than James Harden? Watch the Houston Rockets superstar try and convince you no one does with a nasty crossover on PJ Tucker and soaring slam through the Phoenix Suns’ defense.

Not a bad way to end the first half.

Harden and the Rockets lead the Suns by 12 early in the fourth quarter. The Beard has enjoyed another stellar all-around effort, posting 24 points, five rebounds, and nine assists on just 12 shots.

