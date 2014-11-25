Watch James Harden Nutmeg Amar’e Stoudemire On Nifty Pass To Motiejunas

#James Harden #Video #New York Knicks #GIFs
11.25.14 4 years ago

People dislike watching James Harden play basketball. Frequent defensive breakdowns notwithstanding, we’ve never understood that phenomenon. The Beard is one of the most skilled, crafty, and uniquely athletic players in the league, and captains a go-go offensive attack that subsists on a heavy diet of dunks and three-pointers (and free throws). His most underrated attribute? Passing. Watch Harden show off his awesome blend of court vision and creative flair by finding Donatas Motiejunas via a bounce pass between Amar’e Stoudemire’s legs.

Nutmeg!

Harden scored 36 points, grabbed six rebounds, and doled-out six assists in his team’s 91-86 win over the New York Knicks, connecting on 7-of-12 three-pointers in the process. It was a performance full of sick highlights, but this one is easily our favorite.

(Video via NBA)

TOPICS#James Harden#Video#New York Knicks#GIFs
TAGSAMARE STOUDEMIREgifsHouston RocketsJAMES HARDENNEW YORK KNICKSvideo

