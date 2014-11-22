Watch JaVale McGee Give A Court-Side Fan A Smooch She’ll Never Forget

There are a lot of reasons fans write off JaVale McGee as wasted potential. The seven foot Nuggets center has become synonymous with on-court goofiness, so much so that Shaqtin’ a Fool could be renamed “Pullin’ A JaVale.” That being written, he’s also endearingly sweet, which he showed off during Denver’s big, 117-97, win over the Pelicans on Friday night.

While chasing down the rebound after Nate Robinson missed a three-pointer with the Nuggets up 11 in the second quarter, JaVale landed in a seat next to Nuggets fan Marilyn Quagliano. Before sprinting back on defense, he gave her a quick kiss on her cheek, melting the heart of every Nuggets fan in the Pepsi Center.

Marilyn was so overcome with emotion after the whirlwind visit by the Nuggets center, cameras caught her dabbing her eye later.

McGee wasn’t just a fun ambassador to fans, he was also a force on the court finishing with 14 points on 6-for-6 shooting, eight rebounds and two blocks in under 19 minutes of action.

All that, plus one very pleased court-side fan.

