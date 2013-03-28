The Court Grip Difference Make of the Week: Watch Jeff Green Beat Cleveland on a Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater

03.27.13 5 years ago

In the Cleveland Cavaliers huddle, with his team up one point and on defense with two seconds left in the game, we are almost positive that Byron Scott‘s message to his guys was definitely not, “Let Jeff Green drive right down the middle of the lane untouched for a layup to beat us.” Or maybe it was.

Watch all of the previous Court Grip Difference Makers HERE.

